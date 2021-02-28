Dems will look for ‘indirect ways’ to boost minimum wage: Sen. Mazie Hirono

The Senate is expected to take up the massive COVID-19 relief package next week.

Democrats will look for "indirect ways" to increase the minimum wage Sen. Mazie Hirono, D-Hawaii, said on ABC's "This Week" Sunday after the Senate parliamentarian ruled the provision could not be included in the Democrats' $1.9 trillion COVID-19 relief package.

"We can't raise the the minimum wage directly so we're going to look for indirect ways," the senator told ABC Chief Anchor George Stephanopoulos.

"I basically support raising the minimum wage in the COVID bill because that is a huge part of economic recovery. The people who are suffering most from the minimum wage and what's happening in the pandemic are the essential workers, many of them are women, many of them are getting paid very low wages -- $7.25 an hour is $15,000 a year, that's poverty level," she added.

This is a developing news story. Please check back for updates.