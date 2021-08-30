Department of Education launches civil rights investigations into 5 states barring indoor masking mandates

It alleges they can create an unsafe learning environment for disabled students.

Anne Flaherty
August 30, 2021, 5:48 PM
2 min read

The Education Department on Monday launched civil rights investigations into five states that have barred indoor masking mandates, alleging that the governors are creating an unsafe learning environment for students with disabilities at heightened risk of severe illness from COVID-19.

It's an aggressive new legal tact from the Biden administration to challenge Republican governors who insist indoor mask mandates don't work.

The Centers for Disease Control and Prevention has found that schools are generally safe if students and staff universally wear masks. School districts who struggled with COVID-19 outbreaks this year – oftentimes sending thousands of kids home – typically did not require masks.

The investigations focus on Iowa, Oklahoma, South Carolina, Tennessee, and Utah. The Education Department says it is not including Florida, Texas, Arkansas and Arizona at this time "because those states' bans on universal indoor masking are not currently being enforced as a result of court orders or other state actions."

This is a developing story. Please check back for updates.

Top Stories

Ida live updates: New Orleans evacuees told not to return home until further notice

25 minutes ago

COVID-19 live updates: Vaccines not as effective at preventing hospitalizations: CDC

2 hours ago

Education Department starts civil rights probes into states barring masking mandates

14 minutes ago

US special operations vets carry out daring mission to save Afghan allies

Aug 27, 5:00 AM

Wisconsin governor: $680K for election probe is 'outrageous'

2 hours ago

Top Stories

'Clearly, Thursday was the worst day of the Biden presidency': Jonathan Karl

Aug 29, 12:40 PM

Texas man who worked against COVID measures dies from virus

Aug 29, 5:04 PM

'There is no plan' to continue Afghanistan evacuations after US withdrawal: Sasse

Aug 29, 10:40 AM

Wisconsin governor: $680K for election probe is 'outrageous'

2 hours ago

US family trapped in Afghanistan successfully escapes before deadline

2 hours ago

Top Stories

'Clearly, Thursday was the worst day of the Biden presidency': Jonathan Karl

Aug 29, 12:40 PM

'There is no plan' to continue Afghanistan evacuations after US withdrawal: Sasse

Aug 29, 10:40 AM

Texas man who worked against COVID measures dies from virus

Aug 29, 5:04 PM

More than 1,200 COVID-19 deaths reported in 1 day

Aug 27, 9:09 PM

Wisconsin governor: $680K for election probe is 'outrageous'

2 hours ago

Top Stories

Texas man who worked against COVID measures dies from virus

Aug 29, 5:04 PM

'There is no plan' to continue Afghanistan evacuations after US withdrawal: Sasse

Aug 29, 10:40 AM

'Clearly, Thursday was the worst day of the Biden presidency': Jonathan Karl

Aug 29, 12:40 PM

More than 1,200 COVID-19 deaths reported in 1 day

Aug 27, 9:09 PM

Biden loses his base on Afghanistan: The Note

Aug 30, 6:00 AM

ABC News Live

ABC News Live

24/7 coverage of breaking news and live events