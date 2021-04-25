Derek Chauvin deserves 'maximum sentence': Rep. Karen Bass

Former police officer Derek Chauvin deserves a "maximum sentence," Rep. Karen Bass, D-Calif., said Sunday on ABC's "This Week" after he was convicted in the murder of George Floyd.

"When we have seen the occasional guilty verdict, it is (rarely) followed by the maximum sentence, and considering the egregious nature of the torturing to death of George Floyd, a maximum sentence I think is absolutely needed," she told "This Week" Anchor George Stephanopoulos.

Following Chauvin’s conviction Monday, many politicians and activists continue to call for federal legislation to address police brutality in the wake of several recent shootings of unarmed people of color.

The George Floyd Justice in Policing Act -- introduced by Bass to combat police misconduct – passed the House in a party-line vote in March but has yet to be voted on in the Senate.

