DHS inspector general opens criminal probe into deleted Secret Service texts

The texts were were from around the time of the Jan. 6 Capitol attack.

The Department of Homeland Security's inspector general has turned the inquiry into the Secret Service deleted text messages into a criminal investigation, three sources familiar with the situation confirmed to ABC News Thursday.

The inspector general sent a letter to the Secret Service Wednesday night telling the agency to halt any internal investigations until the criminal probe has been wrapped up.

The inspector general's office did not immediately respond to an ABC News request for comment.

News of the probe came hours before the House Jan. 6 committee was set to hold a prime-time hearing at which it was expected the deleted texts would be addressed, amid questions about they could shed light on the actions of then-President Donald Trump.

A video of then-President Donald Trump speaking is displayed as the House select committee investigating the Jan. 6 attack on the U.S. Capitol continues to reveal its findings of a year-long investigation, at the Capitol in Washington, June 23, 2022. J. Scott Applewhite/AP

It is unclear whether this criminal investigation would result in a referral to the Justice department but the inspector general wants the Secret Service to halt its internal review.

"The Secret Service is in receipt of the Department of Homeland Security Inspector General's letter," a Secret Service spokesperson told ABC News in a statement. "We have informed the January 6th Select Committee of the Inspector General's request and will conduct a thorough legal review to ensure we are fully cooperative with all oversight efforts and that they do not conflict with each other."

The Secret Service has said it has been cooperating with a House Jan. 6 committee subpoena and a National Archives and Records Administration inquiry, according to a source familiar with the situation.

The probe was first reported by NBC News.

This is a developing story. Please check back for updates.