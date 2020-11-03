District of Columbia 2020 election results The city has three electoral votes in the presidential race.

Voters in the Democratic stronghold of Washington, D.C., head to the polls Nov. 3, where three electoral votes are at stake.

Presidential Election

Due to the COVID-19 pandemic, the district mailed ballots to every registered voter and set up 55 drop-box locations. Early voting was available at select locations for a week before Election Day.

In-person voting centers are open from 7 a.m. – 8 p.m. on Election Day.

Significance

Given that the nation's capital has gone blue in every election since its voters were given the right to vote in presidential elections, it is expected that district’s electoral votes will go to Democratic presidential nominee Joe Biden.

Many residents hope that a Biden presidency and a Democratic-controlled Senate will bring it one step closer to statehood. In addition to local offices, voters in the district will decide on Initiative 81, a measure that would, in effect, decriminalize psychedelic plants like magic mushrooms and the plants used to make ayahuasca.

