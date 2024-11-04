District of Columbia 2024 election results

The District of Columbia's winner will receive its three electoral votes.

Voters in Washington, D.C., cast ballots in the presidential race on Nov. 5.

The District of Columbia’s winner will receive its three electoral votes.Polling places are open from 7 a.m. to 8 p.m. local time, with universal mail-in voting allowing for ballots postmarked as late as Election Day.

Significance

Washington, D.C. is an extreme Democratic stronghold, with the results more partisan than any other state. Its voters have overwhelmingly cast their ballots for the party’s candidate in every election since it gained electoral votes in 1961 with the passage of the 23rd Amendment.

In 2020, President Joe Biden won 92.2% of the vote, compared to just 5.4% going for former President Donald Trump. Biden fell just short of former President Barack Obama’s total in 2008, an overwhelming 92.5%

The state does not elect voting members to the U.S. Senate or House of Representatives.

Counties are colored red or blue when the % expected vote reporting reaches a set threshold. This threshold varies by state and is based on patterns of past vote reporting and expectations about how the vote will report this year.