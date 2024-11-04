New Jersey 2024 live election results

The winner will take the state's 14 electoral votes.

New Jersey voters are heading to the polls to cast their ballots in the presidential election.

The state also has a high-profile Senate race to determine who will take over Sen. Bob Menendez's seat after the Democratic lawmaker resigned following a conviction on federal bribery charges.

Polls close at 8 p.m. local time.

State significance

New Jersey trends Democratic in presidential elections, going for President Joe Biden in 2020 by 16%.

Polling averages compiled by 538 show Vice President Kamala Harris leading Donald Trump in the state heading into Election Day.

Down-ballot, Democrat Andy Kim and Republican Curtis Bashaw are battling for Menendez's U.S. Senate seat, which is currently being filled by interim Sen. George Helmy appointed by the governor.

Residents will also vote for new House members after the deaths of New Jersey Reps. Bill Pascrell Jr. and Donald Payne Jr.

Counties are colored red or blue when the % expected vote reporting reaches a set threshold. This threshold varies by state and is based on patterns of past vote reporting and expectations about how the vote will report this year.