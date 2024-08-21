DNC vendors represent 'the landscape of Chicago' small businesses

The Chicago Host Committee called it the "most inclusive convention in history."

Glenn Charles Jr. grew up on Chicago's South Side. This week, his business is the first Black-owned company to be contracted for Exposition Services at the Democratic National Convention.

Speaking to ABC News outside the United Center, Charles reflected on the journey to get here and what it means for him and his team -- which doubled in size in preparation for the convention.

"Our name is on most of the signage around the property, right?" he asked. "So just walking in the building and seeing the Show Strategies brand next to a DNC sign, that for me is kind of a moment."

The four-day convention is bringing thousands of visitors to the city, and officials expect it to have a $150 to $200 million impact on the local economy.

Christy George, the executive director of the DNC's Chicago 2024 Host Committee, called it "an incredible opportunity to showcase what Chicago is made of."

Glenn Charles Jr., CEO of Show Strategy, speaks to ABC News about the Democratic National Convention on Aug. 21, 2024 ABC News

"And the heart of Chicago is our people and all of our small businesses," she said.

The committee sought to include as many local vendors as possible, she said, holding outreach summits across the city and working hand in hand with businesses through the application process.

"On the worker front, it's in the hundreds. On the vendor front, it's in the tens," she said.

Eight of the 17 major contracts were given to minority and women-owned businesses, the committee announced previously.

"What we resulted with was a really diverse set of vendors for a number of our prime contracts," she told ABC News. "It really, truly is going to be the most inclusive convention in history."

Brook Jay, the CEO of All Terrain Collective, said being selected by the DNC was a boon to her business.

"I think having the DNC on our resume can do nothing but good things for this company," she said. "We've been around since 1998 and we've done some of the most incredible projects you can imagine. But this definitely has been a highlight, and I think it really has piqued our interest about doing more things in politics."

Brook Jay, CEO of All Terrain Collective, speaks to ABC News about the Democratic National Convention on Aug. 21, 2024. ABC News

Jay said her company, which does experiential marketing, partnered with another woman-owned business and a Latino-owned business.

"We are really a true representation of what the Chicago landscape looks like," she said.

Both Jay and Charles said putting together an event as large in scale as the DNC was a challenge, but that it was also an opportunity for their businesses to learn and grow.

"This industry is underrepresented from people that look like me, and also people from the South and West sides of Chicago who may not know that the hospitality and convention industry is a thriving industry that you can make a really good living off of," Charles said. "So I wanted to be the representative for those individuals and give them direct insights to something that they probably have never witnessed before."