Doctor, Army spouse accused of trying to provide service member medical records to Russia

Federal prosecutors on Thursday unsealed a new indictment charging a Johns Hopkins doctor and her spouse, a U.S. Army Major stationed at Fort Bragg, with attempting to provide military service members' medical information to the Russian government.

Anna Gabrielian, an anesthesiologist, and Jamie Lee Henry, an Army Major who held a Secret level security clearance, are alleged to have met with a person they believed was associated with the Russian government but who was actually an undercover agent with the FBI -- and told the person they wanted to assist Russia by providing them secret medical information on members of the U.S. military, their family members and other patients of Johns Hopkins.

According to the indictment, both discussed with the undercover agent their desire to maintain "plausible deniability" about their actions and suggested a cover story for their negotiations with the person they believed was an agent for Russia as well as a plan for their children to be able to flee the U.S. quickly if the government became aware of their actions.

The seal of the Federal Bureau of Investigation hangs on a podium during a news conference at the FBI headquarters, June 14, 2018 in Washington. Al Drago/Bloomberg via Getty Images

Gabrielan is alleged at one point to have accessed medical records for patients at Johns Hopkins that included the spouse of a person employed by the Office of Naval Intelligence and an unnamed veteran of the Air Force, and transferred it to the undercover agent -- believing it would be handed over to Russia.

She allegedly highlighted a medical issue in the records of the military member's spouse that "Russia could exploit." Henry is also alleged to have obtained secret medical records from five members of the military, one retired Army officer and family members of deceased Army veterans that were handed over to the undercover agent.

In a meeting in mid-August, Gabrielan allegedly met with the undercover agent in a hotel in Baltimore and told them she was "motivated by patriotism toward Russia" and that Henry was an "even more important source for Russia" due to her status in the military, and that she could potentially provide info on "how the U.S. military establishes an army hospital in war conditions, and about previous training the U.S. military provided to Ukrainian military personnel."

Henry later joined for another meeting that evening where she allegedly said, "the way I am viewing what is going on in Ukraine now, is that the United States is using Ukrainians as a proxy for their own hatred toward Russia."

"My point of view is until the United States actually declares war against Russia, I'm able to help as much as I want," Henry allegedly told the undercover agent. "At that point, I'll have some ethical issues I'll have to work through."

Henry was previously the subject of a 2015 Buzzfeed profile as the first transgender active-duty U.S. Army Officer.