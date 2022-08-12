DOJ believes Trump held onto sensitive classified documents and associates questioned, sources say

The information was so sensitive that authorities wanted it back immediately.

Multiple sources familiar with the investigation says the Justice Department and the FBI believed former President Donald Trump continued to keep sensitive classified documents that had national security implications and that in recent weeks additional information came in suggesting that Trump was not complying with requests to provide the information the Justice Department believed he had in his possession.

FILE PHOTO: Former U.S. President Donald Trump departs Trump Tower for a deposition two days after FBI agents raided his Mar-a-Lago Palm Beach home, in New York City, U.S., August 10, 2022. REUTERS/David 'Dee' Delgado/File Photo David Dee Delgado/Reuters

Additional sources tell ABC News part of the information investigators were looking for included material labeled “special access” which is material accessible only by the highest level security clearances only available to a specific limited number of individuals.

Multiple sources tell ABC News federal investigators have questioned many individuals close to the former president about these materials including some members of his current staff in addition to some former White House officials.

