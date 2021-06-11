DOJ inspector general will investigate 2018 seizure of House Democrats' data

A day after reports surfaced that prosecutors in former President Donald Trump's Justice Department secretly subpoenaed Apple for data from at least two Democrats who served on the House Intelligence Committee, as well as their aides and family members, in the course of investigating leaks, Deputy Attorney General Lisa Monaco has referred the matter to the Department of Justice inspector general for investigation, a DOJ official told ABC News.

"The review will examine the Department’s compliance with applicable DOJ policies and procedures, and whether any such uses, or the investigations, were based upon improper considerations," the Inspector General’s office said in a statement. "If circumstances warrant, the OIG will consider other issues that may arise during the review."

A House Intelligence Committee official confirmed to ABC News Thursday that Apple notified roughly a dozen people associated with the committee just last month that the DOJ issued grand jury subpoenas for their information and metadata in February 2018.

The story was first reported by The New York Times.

This is a developing story. Please check back for updates.