DOJ should investigate Trump for possible crimes in election plot, Rep. Schiff says

The Department of Justice should investigate "any allegation of criminal activity" against former President Donald Trump and his allies raised by the House's Jan. 6 select committee in its public hearings this month, Rep. Adam Schiff, D-Calif., said Sunday on "This Week."

"There are certain actions, parts of these different lines of effort to overturn the [2020] election, that I don't see evidence the Justice Department is investigating," Schiff, a member of the committee and chairman of the House Intelligence Committee, said in an interview with "This Week" co-anchor and ABC Chief Global Affairs Correspondent Martha Raddatz.

"Once the evidence is accumulated by the Justice Department, it needs to make a decision about whether it can prove to a jury beyond a reasonable doubt the president's guilt or anyone else's," he said.

"But they need to be investigated if there's credible evidence, which I think there is."

