DOJ investigating House Democrat for allegedly misusing government funds for personal security: Sources

The lawmaker and the nature of the probe were not yet clear.

The Department of Justice is investigating a Democrat in the House of Representatives for allegedly misusing government funds for personal security, according to sources familiar with the matter.

DOJ issued a grand jury subpoena to the House Sergeant at Arms for documents.

"This is to notify you formally pursuant to rule 8 of the rules of the House of Representatives that the office of the sergeant at arms for the House of Representatives has been served with a grand jury subpoena for documents issued by the U.S. Department of Justice," the clerk announced on the House floor earlier Monday.

Seal of the Department of Justice. Adam Davis/EPA-EFE/Shutterstock

It was not immediately clear what the subpoena is seeking and what member it relates to, but sources told ABC News it relates to a House Democrat allegedly misusing government funds.

Punchbowl News first reported the subpoena was related to allegations involving a House Democrat using government funds related to personal security.

The Department of Justice declined to comment. Representatives for the office of the House Sergeant at Arms have not responded to ABC's inquiries. Speaker Mike Johnson did not answer questions from reporters regarding the matter.

Alex Mallin, John Parkinson and Lauren Peller contributed to this report.