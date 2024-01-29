The three reservists were part of an engineering unit based out of Georgia.

Pentagon identifies Army reservists killed in drone attack on US base in Jordan

The Pentagon on Monday announced the names of the three Army reservists killed in the drone attack over the weekend on a U.S. base in Jordan near the border with Syria.

Pentagon deputy press secretary Sabrina Singh announced the names at a briefing Monday afternoon: Sgt. William Jerome Rivers, 46, of Carrollton, Georgia.; Spc. Kennedy Ladon Sanders, 24, of Waycross, Georgia.; and Spc. Breonna Alexsondria Moffett, 23, of Savannah, Georgia.

Kennedy Sanders City of Waycross, Ga.

Breonna Moffett. Family of Breonna Moffett

Rivers, Sanders and Moffett were assigned to the 718th Engineer Company, 926th Engineer Battalion, 926th Engineer Brigade, Fort Moore, Georgia.

“Breonna was an amazing sister and was very well loved by her family and friends and always lit up a room," Moffett's mother Francine told ABC News.

The three reservists were killed Sunday when a one-way unmanned aerial system hit their container housing units where they were sleeping at the time.

The incident is under investigation.