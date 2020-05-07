DOJ moves to dismiss case against former Trump adviser Michael Flynn The government said it was doing so "in the interests of justice."

The Justice Department on Thursday moved to dismiss its criminal case against retired Lt. Gen. Michael Flynn, the first national security adviser to President Donald Trump.

Flynn has twice pleaded guilty to one charge of lying to federal investigators about his discussions during the presidential transition with Russian Ambassador Sergei Kislyak in December 2016. The charges were brought by special counsel Robert Mueller as part of his investigation into Russian meddling during the 2016 presidential election.

President Donald Trump's former National Security Adviser Michael Flynn leaves the E. Barrett Prettyman U.S. Courthouse on June 24, 2019, in Washington. Alex Wroblewski/Getty Images, FILE

In its remarkable filing on Thursday, prosecutors wrote, "based on an extensive review and careful consideration of the circumstances, that continued prosecution of this case would not serve the interests of justice."

“The government concluded that the interview of Mr. Flynn was untethered to, and unjustified by, the FBI’s counterintelligence investigation into Mr. Flynn,” the filing read.

Flynn entered into a cooperation agreement with prosecutors in December 2017. But after an aborted sentencing hearing in late 2018, Flynn replaced his lawyer and began an effort to disavow his wrongdoing.

Multiple senior level sources told ABC News the White House was made aware of the Justice Department’s decision to drop charges against Flynn earlier Thursday morning.

This is a developing story. Please check back for updates.