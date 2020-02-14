Justice Department reviewing handling of Michael Flynn case: Source The former national security adviser pleaded guilty to lying to the FBI.

The Justice Department is conducting a review of the handling of the case against retired Lt. Gen. Michael Flynn, a person familiar with the matter confirmed to ABC News Friday.

The DOJ was not commenting further.

File photo: Michael Flynn, former national security advisor to President Donald Trump, leaves following his plea hearing at the Prettyman Federal Courthouse Dec. 1, 2017 in Washington. File-Chip Somodevilla/Getty Images

Flynn, President Donald Trump's former national security adviser, pleaded guilty to lying to the FBI, resigning in February 2017 just weeks after Trump took office.

The New York Times first reported that Attorney General William Barr had installed an outside prosecutor to review the case against Flynn.

In October, Trump tweeted that Flynn had been the target of a "setup."

