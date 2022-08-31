DOJ responds to Trump's call for 'special master' to review materials seized at Mar-a-Lago

Trump's lawyers have until Wednesday to file their response to a federal judge.

The Justice Department on Tuesday responded to former President Donald Trump's call for a "special master" to review materials the FBI seized at his Mar-a-Lago estate.

Trump's lawyers have said the review is needed to deal with matters they argue may be covered by executive privilege and attorney-client privilege.

An aerial view shows President Donald Trump's Mar-a-Lago estatein Palm Beach, Fla., Aug. 10, 2022. Steve Helber/AP

The Justice Department on Monday said its team tasked with identifying potential attorney-client privileged materials that were seized in the search on Aug. 8 has already completed its review and is in the process of addressing possible privilege disputes.

Judge Aileen Cannon has indicated she was leaning toward granting a request from Trump's legal team to appoint a special master to intervene in the ongoing review of documents.

A hearing is currently set for Thursday at 1 p.m. in West Palm Beach where Judge Cannon will hear arguments from both sides on the request.

