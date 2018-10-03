Don Jr. heads to Texas, hoping to boost former Trump foe Ted Cruz in tight race

Interested in Midterm Elections? Add Midterm Elections as an interest to stay up to date on the latest Midterm Elections news, video, and analysis from ABC News. Add Interest

Donald Trump Jr., the eldest son of President Trump, is set to campaign in Texas on Wednesday with GOP Sen. Ted Cruz, a former political foe of his father during the 2016 presidential election who now finds himself in an unexpectedly close race for re-election this midterm cycle.

Trump Jr. and his girlfriend, former Fox News host and attorney Kimberly Guilfoyle, are joining Cruz for an afternoon rally in the town of Wichita Fallas, roughly two hours outside of Dallas, and will rally in the evening with the senator in the town of Conroe, north of Houston.

The visit from the eldest Trump son marks the continuation of a thaw in the frosty relationship between Donald Trump and Ted Cruz, whose war of wards devolved into name-calling and salacious accusations throughout the 2016 Republican presidential primary.

"As far as Ted Cruz, he's one of the greatest liars and biggest liars I've ever known," Trump said of the Texas Senator in a March 2016 interview on This Week with George Stephanopolous, "He lies about so much. He lies about things that he shouldn't be lying about. He lies about things that don't matter."

"This man is a pathological liar," Cruz said of Trump in a May 2016 press conference, "He doesn’t know the difference between truth and lies. He lies practically every word that comes out of his mouth."

But with the GOP majority in the U.S. Senate at risk this year and Cruz facing a spirited challenge from Democratic Rep. Beto O'Rourke, Trump and his allies are going all in for Cruz in the closing weeks of the campaign.

While a date for the rally has not yet been announced, President Trump announced on Twitter in late August that he will "be doing a major rally for Senator Ted Cruz in October," adding that he is "picking the biggest stadium in Texas we can find," to gin up support for his former rival.

I will be doing a major rally for Senator Ted Cruz in October. I’m picking the biggest stadium in Texas we can find. As you know, Ted has my complete and total Endorsement. His opponent is a disaster for Texas - weak on Second Amendment, Crime, Borders, Military, and Vets! — Donald J. Trump (@realDonaldTrump) August 31, 2018

At a campaign rally in Tennessee earlier this week, Trump gave a personal shout-out to Cruz and sounded optimistic about the senator's re-election chances.

"We love Texas. And Ted Cruz is starting to do really well in Texas now," Trump told the crowd in Johnson City, "He is a friend of mine. He's doing really well. He's going to win by a lot."

Trump Jr.'s visit also precedes an anticipated campaign appearance from Vice President Mike Pence, who is set to appear with Cruz at an event in Dallas on Monday, according to the Dallas Morning News.

While in Dallas, Pence will also campaign with GOP Rep. Pete Sessions, whose suburban congressional district is one in a host of Texas races Democrats are targeting this cycle in their quest to retake the U.S. House.

Sessions, the chairman of the House Rules Committee, is facing Democrat Collin Allred, a former NFL player and civil rights attorney, in the general election for the congressional seat he has held since the district was created in 2003. The district backed both John McCain and Mitt Romney by double-digits in the 2008 and 2012 presidential elections but was won narrowly by Hillary Clinton in 2016.

Wednesday's appearance also highlights the presence of Trump Jr., a dogged defender of his father and the administration's policies, on the campaign trail this midterm cycle. Last week Trump Jr. campaigned for Montana Republican Senate candidate Matt Rosendale and will head to North Carolina and Georgia next week to campaign for GOP candidates in tight races there, according to invitations obtained by McClatchy.

Trump Jr. has also been particularly vocal this week regarding the nomination of Judge Brett Kavanaugh to the U.S. Supreme Court, taking to Twitter Tuesday night to defend the President after he mocked the testimony of Dr. Christine Blasey Ford, who has accused Kavanaugh of sexual assault when the two were in high school, claims that the nominee has consistently denied.