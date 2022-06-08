Donald Trump, children to testify under oath in real estate investigation barring court stay

Former President Donald Trump, his eldest son and eldest daughter have agreed to sit for depositions as part of a civil investigation by the New York Attorney General’s Office next month unless the state's highest court intervenes, according to a stipulation filed Wednesday.

Absent court intervention, former President Trump, Donald Trump Jr. and Ivanka Trump will appear for testimony beginning July 15, and concluding by the following week, the stipulation said.

A state appellate court ruled in May that the subpoenas for their testimony were not, as the Trumps argued, part of a politically motivated investigation into how the family valued its real estate holdings.

Ivanka Trump and Donald Trump Jr. arrive during the 58th presidential inauguration in Washington, Jan. 20, 2017. Bloomberg via Getty Images, FILE

The stipulation gave the Trumps until Monday to file for a stay to the Court of Appeals.

An appellate court had ruled in late May that the three members of the Trump family must sit for a deposition in the case, which has dragged on for years. Trump filed an appeal on June 1.

New York Attorney General Letitia James has argued her office has found "significant evidence" of fraud in the investigation into how Trump and the Trump Organization valued real estate holdings in the state. The investigation is reviewing whether the Trump Organization used fraudulent or misleading valuations of its holdings in different ways to obtain a host of economic benefits, including loans, insurance coverage and tax deductions.

Donald Trump has repeatedly denied any wrongdoing.