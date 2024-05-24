Donald Trump responds to Nikki Haley saying she'll vote for him, suggests she'll likely be on his team

Former President Donald Trump made his first public comments on former GOP presidential candidate Nikki Haley finally breaking her silence and saying she would vote for him.

"I appreciated what she said," Trump told Long Island’s News 12 after his rally on Thursday when asked about her comments.

Trump then suggested there could be a place for Haley on his "team” and called her a "capable person."

"Is there room for her on your team or, better yet, your ticket?" the reporter asked.

"Well, I think she's gonna be on our team because we have a lot of the same ideas, the same thoughts," said Trump.

NEW YORK, NEW YORK - MAY 23: Former President Donald Trump arrives at a rally in the historical Democratic district of the South Bronx on May 23, 2024 in New York City. The Bronx, home to a large Latino community, has been a Democratic base for generations of voters and the rally comes as Trump looks to attract more non-white voters. A Manhattan jury is set to begin deliberations on whether to convict Trump of felony charges in his criminal hush money trial. (Photo by Spencer Platt/Getty Images) Spencer Platt/Getty Images

"You know, we had a nasty campaign; it was pretty nasty. But she's a very capable person, and I'm sure she's going to be on our team in some form. Absolutely."

Trump’s Thursday night comments are a departure from his rhetoric on the campaign trail when he often referred to her as "birdbrain."

During the interview, Trump was also asked about vice president picks. He wouldn’t give his top three choices but did list some names he says he is considering: Ben Carson, Sen. Marco Rubio, Sen. JD Vance, and Rep. Elise Stefanik.

Trump then said he would make his final decision "sometime during the convention."