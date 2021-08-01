Donald Trump's political committees raise $82 million so far in 2021

The former president has not confirmed whether he'll run in 2024.

Donald Trump has not yet said whether he'll run for president in 2024, but he's already raising a huge war chest in case he does.

The former president said on Saturday night that his affiliated political committees raised "nearly $82 million" in the first six months of 2021.

The committees now have a total of $102 million on hand.

The money will also come in handy in the midterm elections in 2022, where he could pump tens of millions of dollars into a quest to take back the House and Senate from Democrats.

Trump repeated his baseless claims of a "rigged and stolen" election in a press release announcing the fundraising total.

"I can’t imagine a more important time to elect good Republicans to the House and Senate. Commonsense conservatives were never more badly needed," he said in the statement. "We must have people who will stand for our America First Agenda of lower taxes, fewer regulations, support the Second Amendment, strong Borders, honoring our vets, and are very tough on crime."

The former president has remained very popular among his base in the first six months of the Biden administration.

ABC News' John Santucci contributed to this report.