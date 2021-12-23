Dr. Anthony Fauci and Dr. Ashish Jha Sunday on "This Week" with Co-Anchor Jonathan Karl

This is a listing for "This Week" airing Sunday, December 26, 2021.

HEADLINERS

Dr. Anthony Fauci

White House Chief Medical Adviser

National Institute of Allergy and Infectious Diseases Director

Dr. Ashish Jha

Dean, Brown University School of Public Health

. . . . . . . . . . . . . . . . .

POWERHOUSE ROUNDTABLE

Rick Klein

ABC News Political Director

Terry Moran

ABC News Senior National Correspondent

Averi Harper

ABC News Deputy Political Director

. . . . . . . . . . . . . . . . .

Like “This Week” on Facebook here. You can also follow the show on Twitter here.