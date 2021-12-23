Dr. Anthony Fauci and Dr. Ashish Jha Sunday on "This Week" with Co-Anchor Jonathan Karl
This is a listing for "This Week" airing Sunday, December 26, 2021.
HEADLINERS
Dr. Anthony Fauci
White House Chief Medical Adviser
National Institute of Allergy and Infectious Diseases Director
Dr. Ashish Jha
Dean, Brown University School of Public Health
. . . . . . . . . . . . . . . . .
POWERHOUSE ROUNDTABLE
Rick Klein
ABC News Political Director
Terry Moran
ABC News Senior National Correspondent
Averi Harper
ABC News Deputy Political Director
. . . . . . . . . . . . . . . . .
Like “This Week” on Facebook here. You can also follow the show on Twitter here.