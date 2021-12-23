Dr. Anthony Fauci and Dr. Ashish Jha Sunday on "This Week" with Co-Anchor Jonathan Karl

This is a listing for "This Week" airing Sunday, December 26, 2021.

By
ABC News
December 23, 2021, 4:42 PM
1 min read

HEADLINERS

Dr. Anthony Fauci

White House Chief Medical Adviser

National Institute of Allergy and Infectious Diseases Director

Dr. Ashish Jha

Dean, Brown University School of Public Health

. . . . . . . . . . . . . . . . .

POWERHOUSE ROUNDTABLE

Rick Klein

ABC News Political Director

Terry Moran

ABC News Senior National Correspondent

Averi Harper

ABC News Deputy Political Director

. . . . . . . . . . . . . . . . .

Like “This Week” on Facebook here. You can also follow the show on Twitter here.