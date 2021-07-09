Dr. Anthony Fauci, Gov. Asa Hutchinson & Eric Adams Sunday On “This Week with George Stephanopoulos"
This is a listing for "This Week" airing Sunday, July 11, 2021.
HEADLINERS
Dr. Anthony Fauci
White House Chief Medical Advisor
National Institute of Allergy and Infectious Diseases Director
Gov. Asa Hutchinson
(R) Arkansas
Exclusive
Eric Adams
(D) New York City Mayoral Nominee
Brooklyn Borough President
POWERHOUSE ROUNDTABLE
Chris Christie
(R) Former New Jersey Governor
ABC News Contributor
Donna Brazile
Former DNC Chair
ABC News Contributor
Sarah Isgur
Dispatch Staff Writer
ABC News Contributor
Jane Coaston
New York Times Podcast Host, "The Argument"
Plus, ABC News Transportation Correspondent Gio Benitez reports live from New Mexico as Richard Branson of Virgin Galactic launches into space aboard the VSS Unity.
