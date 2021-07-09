Dr. Anthony Fauci, Gov. Asa Hutchinson & Eric Adams Sunday On “This Week with George Stephanopoulos"

This is a listing for "This Week" airing Sunday, July 11, 2021.

HEADLINERS

Dr. Anthony Fauci

White House Chief Medical Advisor

National Institute of Allergy and Infectious Diseases Director

Gov. Asa Hutchinson

(R) Arkansas

Exclusive

Eric Adams

(D) New York City Mayoral Nominee

Brooklyn Borough President

POWERHOUSE ROUNDTABLE

Chris Christie

(R) Former New Jersey Governor

ABC News Contributor

Donna Brazile

Former DNC Chair

ABC News Contributor

Sarah Isgur

Dispatch Staff Writer

ABC News Contributor

Jane Coaston

New York Times Podcast Host, "The Argument"

Plus, ABC News Transportation Correspondent Gio Benitez reports live from New Mexico as Richard Branson of Virgin Galactic launches into space aboard the VSS Unity.

