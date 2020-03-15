Dr. Fauci confident in federal government's response to coronavirus pandemic Fauci is director of the National Institute of Allergy and Infectious Diseases.

Dr. Anthony Fauci said he is confident the federal government is doing everything that needs to be done to contain the novel coronavirus in an interview on ABC's "This Week."

"Right now, Jon, yes. Absolutely," the director of the National Institute of Allergy and Infectious Diseases told ABC News Chief White House Correspondent Jonathan Karl on Sunday.

Days earlier, President Donald Trump declared a national emergency as the number of confirmed novel coronavirus cases and deaths increased. He also announced a U.S. travel ban for parts of Europe.

Vice President Mike Pence, along with members of the White House coronavirus task force, said on Saturday that the U.S. would expand the travel ban currently in place for parts of Europe to the United Kingdom and Ireland. States across the U.S. have taken unprecedented preventative measures including widespread school closures and event cancelations.

Dr. Anthony Fauci, director of the National Institute of Allergy and Infectious Diseases, speaks as President Donald Trump listens during a news conference about the coronavirus in the Rose Garden at the White House, March 13, 2020, in Washington. Alex Brandon/AP

Domestic travel restrictions are likely not in the immediate future but are possible, Fauci said Sunday on "This Week."

"Travel restrictions within the country have not been seriously discussed," he said.

"I don't see that now in the immediate future," Fauci said Sunday but added that the administration remains "open minded about whatever it takes to preserve the health of the American public."

But the administration's policy left U.S. airports scrambling Saturday as they struggled to implement the administration's new enhanced medical screenings for travelers.

