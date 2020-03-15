Coronavirus live updates: Passengers stuck in long lines at airports waiting for enhanced screening Donald Trump tested negative for novel coronavirus on Saturday.

Airline passengers across the country are complaining about long lines and waits of up to several hours due to enhanced coronavirus screenings at the 13 designated funnel airports.

"The crowds & lines O’Hare are unacceptable & need to be addressed immediately," tweeted Illinois governor J.B. Pritzker tweeted late Saturday night as passengers shared images of the chaos across social media.

Meanwhile, President Donald Trump tested negative for the novel coronavirus on Saturday after saying he would "likely" get tested for the disease gripping the globe.

There are more than 2,900 confirmed cases in the U.S. and at least 59 coronavirus-related deaths, according to data compiled by the Center for Systems Science and Engineering at Johns Hopkins University and ABC News reporting.

Globally, there are over 156,000 confirmed coronavirus cases and more than 5,800 deaths in at least 142 different countries.

Travelers wear mask as they go through security screening hours before travel restrictions are enacted on flights from Europe entering the U.S. because of concerns of the novel coronavirus (COVID-19) at the Denver International Airport outside Denver, Colorado, U.S. March 13, 2020. REUTERS/Jim Urquhart Jim Urquhart/Reuters

Here's how the news is unfolding. All times Eastern.

5:31 a.m. Muslim holy sites close because of coronavirus

The Islamic Waqaf, the highest Islamic authority in Jerusalem for Muslims, has decided to close down the the third holiest place in Islam for prayer because of the coronavirus. The prayer will only be allowed at the plaza in the open air area but not inside the two buildings, the Dome of the Rock and the Al-Aqsa mosque.

4:27 a.m. New Orleans bans gatherings of more than 250 people across the city.

After Louisiana Governor John Bel Edwards signed a proclamation halting gatherings of more than 250 people or more until April 13, New Orleans Police took to Bourbon Street to enforce the ban.

3:57 a.m. Tom Hanks tweets Australian-themed update while he recovers from testing positive for coronavirus.

"Let’s take care of ourselves and each other," tweeted Hanks in an Australian-themed tweet complete with a kangaroo, koala and vegemite on toast.

3:10 a.m. Israeli Prime Minister Benjamin Netanyahu's corruption trail postponed due to coronavirus

A Jerusalem district court announced that it was postponing Israeli Prime Minister Benjamin Netanyahu's criminal trial for two months because of restrictions caused by the coronavirus outbreak. The hearing will now begin on May 24.

2:50 a.m. Illinois governor J.B. Pritzker says "we will do everything in our power to get relief" for people stuck at airports

As images spread across social media of thousands of passengers being stuck in lines of up to several hours long waiting for enhanced screening by the Centers for Disease Control and Customs and Border Protection upon arrival, Illinois governor J.B. Pritzker made a plea for help in managing the situation.

"The crowds & lines O’Hare are unacceptable & need to be addressed immediately," said Pritzker. "These crowds are waiting to get through customs which is under federal jurisdiction ... The federal government needs to get its s@#t together. NOW."

12:45 a.m. Cirque du Soleil entertainment group suspends all shows in Las Vegas

"Following cancellations and/or postponements of numerous Cirque du Soleil shows worldwide in recent days," read a statement released late Saturday night. "And taking into consideration the World Health Organization (WHO) and the Centers for Disease Control and Prevention (CDC) recommendations, as well as the escalation of the Coronavirus (COVID-19) pandemic, Cirque du Soleil Entertainment Group announces today the temporary suspension of the resident shows in Las Vegas including Mystère, “O”, Zumanity, KÀ, The Beatles LOVE, Michael Jackson ONE, and Blue Man Group, effective March 15."

