Dr. Rochelle Walensky & Gov. Jared Polis Sunday on "This Week" with Co-Anchor Martha Raddatz

This is a listing for "This Week" airing Sunday, December 5, 2021.

HEADLINER

Dr. Rochelle Walensky

Centers for Disease Control Director

Exclusive

Gov. Jared Polis

(D) Colorado

Exclusive

SCOTUS PANEL

Terry Moran

ABC News Senior National Correspondent

Kate Shaw

Professor, Cardozo School of Law

ABC News Contributor

POWERHOUSE ROUNDTABLE

Rick Klein

ABC News Political Director

Mary Bruce

ABC News Senior White House Correspondent

Rachel Scott

ABC News Congressional Correspondent

Vivian Salama

Wall Street Journal National Security Reporter

Plus, Raddatz speaks with the president of Moderna, Dr. Stephen Hoge, and is given rare access inside their Massachusetts lab to see Moderna's race to determine the impact of omicron on their vaccine.

