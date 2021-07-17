Dr. Vivek Murthy & Hilda Solis Sunday On “This Week” With Co-Anchor Martha Raddatz
This is a listing for "This Week" airing Sunday, July 18, 2021.
HEADLINERS
Dr. Vivek Murthy
U.S. Surgeon General
Hilda Solis
Chair, LA County Board of Supervisors
. . . . . . . . . . . . . . . . .
POWERHOUSE ROUNDTABLE
Rick Klein
ABC News Political Director
Susan Glasser
The New Yorker Staff Writer
Michel Martin
Host, NPR's "All Things Considered"
Julie Pace
Associated Press Washington Bureau Chief
. . . . . . . . . . . . . . . . .
Plus, former NASA Astronaut and Mechanical Engineering Professor at Columbia University Mike Massimino and ABC News Transportation Correspondent Gio Benitez preview the Blue Origin space launch
. . . . . . . . . . . . . . . . .
Like “This Week” on Facebook here. You can also follow the show on Twitter here.