Dr. Vivek Murthy & Hilda Solis Sunday On “This Week” With Co-Anchor Martha Raddatz

This is a listing for "This Week" airing Sunday, July 18, 2021.

HEADLINERS

Dr. Vivek Murthy

U.S. Surgeon General

Hilda Solis

Chair, LA County Board of Supervisors

. . . . . . . . . . . . . . . . .

POWERHOUSE ROUNDTABLE

Rick Klein

ABC News Political Director

Susan Glasser

The New Yorker Staff Writer

Michel Martin

Host, NPR's "All Things Considered"

Julie Pace

Associated Press Washington Bureau Chief

. . . . . . . . . . . . . . . . .

Plus, former NASA Astronaut and Mechanical Engineering Professor at Columbia University Mike Massimino and ABC News Transportation Correspondent Gio Benitez preview the Blue Origin space launch

. . . . . . . . . . . . . . . . .

Like “This Week” on Facebook here. You can also follow the show on Twitter here.