Duckworth: 'Momentum is continuing to build' for Harris heading into DNC

Sen. Tammy Duckworth, D-Ill., whose home state is hosting the Democratic National Convention, said Vice President Kamala Harris is on the upswing heading into the major political gathering this week.

Speaking to "This Week" co-anchor Martha Raddatz, Duckworth said "momentum is continuing to build" and that being "consistent with our messaging will be a big part of" gaining more support, particularly on the economy, as most polling suggests voters trust former President Donald Trump more than Harris on the economy and inflation.

"Here in Chicago, we've turned things around. We've had nine credit upgrades here. We've had balanced budgets for the last four years. And this is really the message that we're sending when Democrats are in charge. We're going to put the economy back on track," Duckworth said Sunday.

"We're going to continue the momentum that we started. Inflation is coming down, and I think that is what Kamala is going to be talking about when she's going to be talking to those working families, those middle-income families, you're our priority," she added.

When pressed by Raddatz on the latest ABC News/Washington Post/Ipsos polling showing Harris on her back foot on the issue, Duckworth said she believes Harris can turn it around before the election. She cited Harris' recent economic plan, which includes proposals to ban "price gouging" on food and groceries, expand the child tax credit and offer up to $25,000 in down payment assistance for first-time homebuyers.

Duckworth predicted Harris will "get into more details" this week but stressed that "the key is to talk about [how] we are going to put working families front and center in our economic plan."

Trump, Duckworth said, is "on the side of corporations. He's on the sides of people who make over a million dollars. Democrats [are] on the side of working families, and we're going to put them front and center."

The economy won't be the only thing on Democrats' minds in Chicago this week, however.

Thousands of demonstrators are anticipated to descend on the city, as well, to protest the Biden administration's handling of the war in Gaza, threatening a distraction from Democrats' party-like atmosphere in the United Center and sparking worries over security.

"I think we need to work hard on getting the cease-fire agreement," Duckworth said Sunday when asked how Harris could differentiate herself from President Joe Biden on the issue. "And I think what she can push for is to talk about making sure that we get the humanitarian aid into Gaza, and I think she would lean more heavily toward the humanitarian side of things."

Chicago Mayor Brandon Johnson, a Democrat who himself has a background as an activist, insisted Sunday that his city is prepared.

"We are ready for this convention," Johnson told Raddatz in a separate interview on "This Week."

"The part that's actually most exciting, though, in this moment is that this is a party that can handle protests and protecting the First Amendment right, which is fundamental to our democracy, while also strengthening our democracy and speaking to the future of our country," he said.

"Our local police department has worked with the Secret Service as well as other local agencies to ensure a safe, peaceful yet vibrant, exciting convention," Johnson added.

Duckworth on Sunday also criticized Trump for recent comments referring to recipients of the Medal of Honor as "either in very bad shape because they've been hit so many times by bullets, or they're dead." The Trump campaign said the former president was referring to the experience of giving the award, not denigrating the Medal of Honor or the actions of service members.

Herself an Iraq War veteran who had her legs amputated after being injured in a helicopter crash, Duckworth targeted Trump's five draft deferments during the Vietnam War and reports that he purportedly called fallen service members "losers" during his time in office. (Trump has vehemently denied the reported remarks, which Biden repeated on the campaign trail before he dropped out of the race.)

"American voters have a chance to choose. Do they want a five-time draft dodger who denigrates military men and women and our veterans and calls us suckers and losers? Who doesn't want to have his picture taken with amputee veterans of various conflicts to be the next commander in chief? Or are you going to have Kamala Harris and Tim Walz who care deeply about veterans?" Duckworth said.

She also praised Minnesota Gov. Tim Walz's own 24-year service in the Army National Guard, defending him against criticism over past comments saying he'd carried a weapon "in war" when he had not actually seen combat.

"We say, 'when you speak, oftentimes, you say things.' But remember, this man served 24 years in uniform. He was a, he's a retired command sergeant major. I'm excited to have a retired command sergeant major in the vice president's office, in the Situation Room. When we look at issues of conflicts around the world, it's going to be great to have that experience," she said.

While Walz was serving as a command sergeant major leading up to his retirement, he did not hold the position long enough to retire with the title. Walz repeatedly referred to himself as a "retired command sergeant major" for years, ABC News has reported, and a line in his bio on the Harris-Walz campaign website also described him that way but has since been edited.