Durbin to Trump: 'Put an end to this shutdown and put everything on the table'

As the partial government shutdown enters its fourth week, Sen. Dick Durbin, D-Illinois, told ABC News Chief Anchor George Stephanopoulos on Sunday that he believes President Donald Trump needs to "put an end to this shutdown and put everything on the table."

"We're not going to stand here and be blamed for this. We believe the government should be opened," Durbin said on "This Week."

"There should be timely negotiations on border security after the government is open."

Durbin, the minority whip, has been involved in the numerous meetings between Trump and congressional leaders. Last week, he visited Transportation Security Administration workers on the job without pay at Chicago’s O’Hare International Airport and told reporters that there is a “breaking point” for federal workers who aren’t receiving pay.

The partial government shutdown entered its 23rd day Sunday with no signs of a potential deal.