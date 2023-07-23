'The Earth is screaming at us': Gov. Inslee calls for climate action amid record heat

Washington Gov. Jay Inslee said Sunday that record-high temperatures around the world show "the climate change bomb has gone off" and Americans must push "further" and "faster" for solutions -- including voting against climate deniers like former President Donald Trump.

"The Earth is screaming at us," Inslee, a Democrat, told ABC "This Week" co-anchor Martha Raddatz.

In a separate interview on Sunday, Palm Springs, California, Mayor Grace Elena Garner said she worries, too, as temperatures reach triple digits daily in her hometown.

"We need to reduce the impacts of climate change," Garner said. "We are just going to see this get worse and worse."

