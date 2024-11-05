Election Day officially begins as Harris and Trump tie in Dixville Notch midnight vote

Following national trends, Harris and Trump garnered three votes each.

Vice President Kamala Harris and former President Donald Trump have tied in the Dixville Notch midnight vote kicking off the official start to 2024's Election Day.

Following the national trends, indicating a very close race, Harris and Trump each garnered three votes between the six registered voters in Dixville Notch, a small New Hampshire north country town.

The group -- composed of four registered Republicans and two registered undeclared voters -- remained split in their decision for president.

With more journalists at the Balsam Resort than voters, the entire process from start to finish lasted nearly 10 minutes. After the national anthem was played, all six voters walked one-by-one into the voting booth before the ballots were subsequently hand counted and read out loud as the results were scribbled on a white board.

A man votes in the 2024 U.S. presidential election on Election Day in Dixville Notch, New Hampshire, U.S., November 5, 2024. REUTERS/Reba Saldanha TPX IMAGES OF THE DAY Reba Saldanha/Reuters

In the race for New Hampshire’s governor, Republican gubernatorial candidate Kelly Ayotte received five votes indicating that Dixville Notch opted to split their ballots compared to the presidential race.

In the last two presidential elections, the Dixville Notch voters have tilted toward the Democrats, giving all five of their votes in 2020 to President Joe Biden and four of their seven votes in 2016 to Hillary Clinton.

The tradition dates back nearly 60 years, but this year, Dixville Notch is the only town in New Hampshire that voted at midnight. Officials with two other towns that traditionally join in on the midnight voting -- Millsfield and Hart's Location -- have decided to hold more traditional, daytime voting hours.