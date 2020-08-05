Election results: Rep. Roger Marshall ousts Kris Kobach in Kansas primary

Voters in Arizona and Michigan on Tuesday were finalizing two key matchups in November that could determine the balance of power in the Senate.

A contentious GOP Senate primary in Kansas could possibly elevate the state to be another potential pickup opportunity for Democrats on the expanding battlefield for the upper chamber.

An endangered member of the "squad" -- Michigan Rep. Rashida Tlaib -- and her formal rival, Detroit City Council President Brenda Jones, were closing out a highly competitive primary in Detroit and its surrounding suburbs.

And in the midst of the coronavirus pandemic, chief executives on the frontlines of the response were meeting their general election opponents.

10:20 p.m.: Rep. Roger Marshall defeats former Kansas Secretary of State Kris Kobach

Rep. Roger Marshall, who currently represents Kansas' 1st Congressional District, has defeated former Kansas Secretary of State Kris Kobach in the Republican Senate primary. Marshall will face Democratic state Sen. Barbara Bollier in November.

The president did not offer an endorsement before the primary, but Tuesday night called Marshall and congratulated him on his win, despite the fact that he endorsed Kobach's failed gubernatorial bid in 2018.

"Well, I want to congratulate everybody and Roger on an incredible race," Trump said while on a speakerphone at Marshall's victory party. "We have to win the one on Nov. 3. You have my total support, you know it."

Democratic Sen. Gary Peters will be facing Republican John James as he tries to win a second term. The AP projected the results of both races when all polls closed, but both candidates ran unopposed. James was the 2018 Republican nominee who faced Democratic Sen. Debbie Stabenow. Stabenow got 52.3% of the vote, and James got 45.8%.

As the race stands now, it's in Peters' favor. All three major race raters -- Cook Political Report, Inside Elections and Sabato's Crystal Ball -- have the race in the "lean Democratic" column. In a CNN/SSRS poll (airworthy) published on July 26, Peters had 54% and James had 38% among registered voters.