Elizabeth Warren discloses she made nearly $2 million in past legal work Warren made between $10,000 and $200,000 on different cases as a lawyer.

Sen. Elizabeth Warren's campaign has revealed the majority of the paychecks she received during her time as a lawyer, a move that comes on the heels of repeated pressure from South Bend, Indiana, Mayor Pete Buttigieg.

Warren made around $1.9 million in compensation from private legal work dating back to 1985, according to documents released Sunday night.

Warren represented, consulted for or provided expert witness to a handful of big corporations from 1985 through 2009, around the time she was teaching law at Harvard University. According to the documents released by the campaign, Warren's income from the casework ranged from less than $10,000 to as much as $212,000.

For five different cases, her campaign reported it was unable to find compensation records. Warren's campaign also pointed out that a handful of cases already were included in tax returns she'd released, dating back to 2008.

Democratic presidential candidate Elizabeth Warren speaks during an interview with The Associated Press on Sunday, Dec. 8, 2019, in Charleston, S.C. Sarah Blake Morgan/AP

"Any candidate who refuses to provide basic details about his or her own record and refuses to allow voters or the press to understand who is buying access to their time and what they are getting in return will be seen by voters as part of the same business-as-usual politics that voters have consistently rejected," Kristen Orthman, Warren's campaign communications director, said in a statement.

Warren's campaign first released a list of her former corporate clients in 2012, as she came under pressure from Republican opponents to be more transparent. At the time, Warren had called on her opponents to disclose their own corporate ties.

The decision on Sunday to reveal her income while working as a lawyer comes after Buttigieg and his campaign repeatedly called for her to release tax returns for years prior to 2008, to show how much may have earned representing various corporations.

Buttigieg's campaign argued doing so was in the interest of transparency. In response, Warren has called on Buttigieg to open his closed-door fundraisers to the press.