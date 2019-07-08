Elizabeth Warren outraises Bernie Sanders with $19 million haul in 2nd quarter

Sen. Elizabeth Warren's presidential campaign announced Tuesday that it raised a total of $19.1 million in the second quarter, more than three times the amount her campaign raised last quarter and an amount reflective of the recent surge of support for the Massachusetts lawmaker .

Warren raised more than Sen. Bernie Sanders of Vermont, a fellow 2020 contender similarly fighting for the Party’s progressive voters, by about $1 million. Warren outraised Sen. Kamala Harris of California by about $7 million. She was shy of the fundraising haul announced by South Bend, Indiana, Mayor Pete Buttigieg by about $6 million and the total announced by former Vice President Joe Biden by about $2.5 million.

Warren received a total of 683,000 individual contributions from 384,000 grassroots donors in the last three months of the presidential race, according to an email to supporters Monday. More than 80% of the donations in the second quarter were from first-time donors to her presidential campaign.

The average donation to Warren’s campaign was $28, the same as last quarter, according to the campaign. By comparison, Sanders received more individual contributions with a slightly lower average of about $18.

Over the course of the last three months, Warren spent $10.6 million, ending the first half of the year with $19.7 million left in the campaign’s war chest. Buttigieg, whose campaign said he raised $24.8 million in the second quarter, ended the quarter with $22.6 million left over while Sanders ended the quarter with $30 million on hand.

“To sum it up: We raised more money than any other 100% grassroots-funded campaign. That’s big,” Warren's campaign manager Roger Lau wrote in an email to supporters Monday afternoon, drawing a direct comparison to Sanders, the only other candidate in the race so far to pursue an entirely grassroots campaign.

Ethan Miller/Getty Images

Both Sanders and Warren have sworn off money from political action committees, or PACs, and events with high dollar donors. Warren has also gone a step further, promising not to attend closed-door fundraisers with donors at all.

“You’re making it possible to build a presidential campaign without catering to wealthy donors — with no closed-door fundraisers, no Super PACs, and no money from Washington lobbyists, corporate PACs, or, for that matter, PACs of any kind,” Lau wrote.

Not all of the campaigns have released their fundraising numbers yet, nor have they chosen to release the same sets of numbers. Federal elections law requires they do so by the 15th of the month, a deadline set by the FEC.