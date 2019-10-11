Democratic presidential candidate Elizabeth Warren ignited the internet Thursday night with her quip on how she would respond to a person who thinks marriage is just between a man and a woman.

"Well I'm going to assume it's a guy who said that and I'm gonna say, 'Then just marry one woman,'" Warren said with a shrug. "I'm cool with that."

She briefly paused before adding, "Assuming you can find one."

The Massachusetts senator's remarks were in response to a question from Morgan Cox, chair of the Human Rights Campaign Board of Directors, at a CNN LGBTQ Town Hall.

Cox asked Warren how she would respond to a supporter who told her, "Senator, I'm old fashioned and my faith teaches me that a marriage is between one man and one woman."

Warren's answer was met with raucous laughter and applause.

