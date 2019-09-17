Transcript for Elizabeth Warren draws a big crowd in New York

Elizabeth Warren drew a massive crowd here in New York the biggest of her campaign so far she did she took direct aim at president trump calling him corruption. In the flash. Tenet tonight I'm here in the massive sell you line outside of Elizabeth Warren the bank she just wrapped up a little while ago and voters are here is standing in line eighty per hours waiting to take its stealthy with Eric. You'll see here it goes all the way back here. Through apart sweeping all the way up winding through the have estimated. Around 20000 people it's the largest campaign events. Yet this cycle we spoke to some of the people here in these massive crowds now and they sent it what really resonates with them. Is she fighting for the little guy with her plans. Like corruption in Washington and throughout the country. New York City it's getting harder and harder to let's hear every keeps it going salaries don't go up it sickening to me it. The smallest of people have wealth. Let's. And it's time constraints that he's a fighter and she always says that I'm here to fight it. C it is. Unflappable. It. He doesn't seem to ever be a little law stories and very very well chosen. What's interesting is that the working families party he progressive group hearing agreed they endorsed his seeing today. If she had her massive rally here in Washington Square Park that thing you think this team. Of course Bernie Sanders I tonight endorsing Elizabeth Warren and that she's out there making her hips replaced what. A big night for Elizabeth Warren who has been surging in the polls but she still have a ways to go to catch up to. Sanders and front runner former vice president Joseph Biden.

