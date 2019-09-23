Elizabeth Warren climbs in new Iowa poll

More
A new poll of Iowa voters shows a surge in favor of Elizabeth Warren, who is now neck and neck with Joe Biden in the 2020 presidential race to represent the Democratic Party.
2:31 | 09/23/19

Coming up in the next {{countdown}} {{countdownlbl}}

Coming up next:

{{nextVideo.title}}

{{nextVideo.description}}

Skip to this video now

Now Playing:

{{currentVideo.title}}

Resume Playing Video
Comments
Related Extras
Related Videos
Video Transcript
Transcript for Elizabeth Warren climbs in new Iowa poll

This transcript has been automatically generated and may not be 100% accurate.

  • Now Playing: {{itm.title}}

{"duration":"2:31","description":"A new poll of Iowa voters shows a surge in favor of Elizabeth Warren, who is now neck and neck with Joe Biden in the 2020 presidential race to represent the Democratic Party.","mediaType":"default","section":"ABCNews/WNT","id":"65786914","title":"Elizabeth Warren climbs in new Iowa poll","url":"/WNT/video/elizabeth-warren-climbs-iowa-poll-65786914"}