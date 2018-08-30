Former Vice President Joe Biden gave a tearful remembrance of his friend, John McCain at a memorial service in Phoenix Thursday, remembering him as "a brother."

"My name is Joe Biden. I'm a Democrat. And I loved John McCain," said Biden, who lost his son Beau to brain cancer, the disease that claimed McCain's life.

"I always thought of John as a brother," he added. "We had a hell of a lot of family fights. We go back a long way."