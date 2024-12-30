Events scheduled around Jimmy Carter's state funeral in Washington

The former president will be remembered in DC, Atlanta and Plains, Ga.

President Joe Biden declared a National Day of Mourning on Jan. 9 for former President Jimmy Carter, who died Sunday at the age of 100. The Day of Mourning coincides with Carter’s state funeral at Washington National Cathedral on that date.

Biden is expected to deliver a eulogy at the funeral.

Here is the schedule of events in Washington, Atlanta and in Carter’s hometown of Plains, Ga.:

In an aerial view, the hometown of former U.S. President Jimmy Carter is shown on Feb. 21, 2023 in Plains, Ga. Win Mcnamee/Getty Images, FILE

Wednesday, Jan. 1

Eight-day period of mourning begins.

Thursday, Jan. 2-Friday, Jan. 3

The Carter family gathers in Plains, Ga.

U.S. flags and patriotic ribbons hang in the small-town downtown one day after the death of former US President Jimmy Carter, in his hometown of Plains, Georgia, Dec. 30,2024. Erik S Lesser/EPA-EFE/Shutterstock

Saturday, Jan. 4

The state funeral begins with the arrival of the Carter family at Phoebe Sumter Medical Center in Americus, Ga. At 10:15 a.m. ET, current and former Secret Service special agents in charge of the Carter Protective Division will carry Carter’s remains to the hearse and walk alongside it as the motorcade departs from the hospital.

The motorcade will travel through Plains to his boyhood home for a brief pause in front of his family’s farm at 10:50 a.m. During the pause, the National Park Service will render a salute to the late president and ring the historic farm bell 39 times.

Georgia Capitol building in Atlanta. STOCK PHOTO/Adobe Stock

The late president officially begins his final journey to Atlanta at 10:55 a.m. As the motorcade arrives there, it will stop at the Georgia State Capitol for a moment of silence led by Gov. Brian Kemp, Lt. Gov. Burt Jones, Mayor of Atlanta Andre Dickens, members of the Georgia Legislature and Georgia State Patrol troopers at 3 p.m.

Carter’s remains will arrive at the Carter Presidential Center for an ceremony at 3:45 p.m. and a service at 4 p.m.

Amy Cornell and Nolan Cornell-Cook leave a momento at a makeshift memorial at The Carter Presidential Center following the death of Jimmy Carter on Dec. 29, 2024 in Atlanta. Megan Varner/Getty Images

Following the service, he will lie in repose for mourners to come and pay their respects from 7 p.m. to 6 a.m. on Tuesday, Jan. 7.Sunday, Jan. 5-Tuesday, Jan. 7

The late president will lie in repose until 6 a.m. on Tuesday, Jan. 7. The public is invited to pay its respects during this time.

Tuesday, Jan. 7

Carter departs the Carter Center after a ceremony at 9:30 a.m.

The late president and his family then travel to Dobbins Air Reserve Base, Ga., at 10 a.m., where they will board Special Air Mission 39 to travel to Washington at 10:40 a.m.

Special Air Mission 39 arrives at Joint Base Andrews, Md., at 12:45 p.m., where Carter’s remains are transferred with ceremony to the hearse.

Carter and his family then travel by motorcade at 1:15 p.m. to the U.S. Navy Memorial, where his remains will be transferred from the hearse to a horse-drawn caisson for a funeral procession to the U.S. Capitol at 2 p.m.

U.S. flags, backdropped by the U.S. Capitol, fly at half-staff following the death of former President Jimmy Carter, in Washington, Dec. 30, 2024. Jim Lo Scalzo/EPA-EFE/Shutterstock

Upon arrival at the Capitol, the late president is carried by military body bearers into the Rotunda, where members of Congress will pay their respects during a service at 3 p.m.

Carter will then lie in state while the military maintains a guard of honor. The public is invited to pay its respects as he lies in state from 7 p.m. to midnight.

Wednesday, Jan. 8

The late president continues to lie in state at the Capitol. The public is invited to pay its respects from 7 a.m. until 7 a.m. on Thursday, Jan. 9.

Pastor Tony Lowden speaks during a tribute service for former US First Lady Rosalynn Carter, at Glenn Memorial Church in Atlanta, on Nov. 28, 2023. Brynn Anderson/POOL/AFP via Getty Images, FILE

Thursday, Jan. 9

Carter departs the Capitol with ceremony at 9 a.m.

The motorcade will travel to Washington National Cathedral for a brief arrival ceremony at 9:30 a.m., followed by the National Funeral Service at 10 a.m.

After the service, Carter and his family will travel by motorcade at 11:15 a.m. to Joint Base Andrews, where they will board Special Air Mission 39 at 11:45 a.m. for his final flight home to Georgia.

Special Air Mission 39 will arrive at Lawson Army Airfield on Fort Moore, Ga., at 2 p.m., where Carter’s remains will be transferred with ceremony to the hearse.

Carter and his family will travel by motorcade to Maranatha Baptist Church in Plains, arriving at 3:30 p.m., followed by a private funeral service at 3:45 p.m.

An exterior view of former President Jimmy Carter's church, Marantha Baptist Church where he led Sunday school, on Dec. 30, 2024 in Plains, Ga. Megan Varner/Getty Images, FILE

After the funeral service, the late president and his family will travel by motorcade at 4:45 p.m. to the Carter residence for a private interment at 5:20 p.m.

The public is invited to line the motorcade route as Carter and his family travel through Plains to the late president’s final resting place. Prior to interment, the U.S. Navy will conduct a missing man formation flyover in honor of Carter’s naval service and his time as commander-in-chief shortly after the motorcade’s arrival at the residence.