Facebook identifies ongoing political influence campaign, bans 32 pages and accounts

Facebook announced Tuesday that is has banned 32 pages and accounts because they were involved in "coordinated inauthentic behavior," on the platform, but the company says it does not yet know who is behind the campaign.

"We’re still in the very early stages of our investigation and don’t have all the facts — including who may be behind this," Facebook said in a post on its website. "But we are sharing what we know today given the connection between these bad actors and protests that are planned in Washington next week. We will update this post with more details when we have them, or if the facts we have change."

This is a developing story, please check back for updates.