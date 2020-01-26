The facts in the impeachment trial are clear: Rep. Val Demings The president's legal team began its arguments Saturday.

House impeachment manager Rep. Val Demings, D-Fla., said the president's lawyers can "distort and try to deflect," but that the facts in the impeachment trial are clear.

"While they are asking us -- I believe -- and the American people to not believe our lying eyes and our lying ears, I do believe that the information -- the testimony -- when you put it all together is as clear as two plus two equals four, " she told ABC News Chief Anchor George Stephanopoulos on "This Week."

In a separate interview on "This Week," Stephanopoulos asked Sen. James Lankford, R-Okla., if he agreed with the president's lawyers that the president did nothing wrong, but Lankford focused on whether the president had sought foreign interference.

Stephanopoulos pressed several times and Lankford said that it would be different if the president had initially raised the issue with Ukrainian President Volodymyr Zelenskiy. Instead, Lankford said, Trump was responding to the issue when it was raised in the phone call.

"If he's starting that phone call and saying here's what I'm calling you about and I want you to be able to do that, it's very different from President Zelenskiy raising it to him and (Trump) saying 'yeah I'm glad you're meeting with Rudy Giuliani, go ahead and meet with him and get a chance to be able to visit with him,'" Lankford said. "That's not inappropriate, but it is a big deal to mix official and unofficial."

"The president is literally -- when it's being raised in an official setting -- saying go talk to Rudy Giuliani, I'm glad you're visiting with him but that's a separate issue," Lankford added.

Left: File photo of Sen. James Lankford talking to reporters before heading into the weekly Senate Republican policy luncheon at the U.S. Capitol, Jan. 21, 2020, in Washington. Right:File photo of Rep. Val Demings at a news conference on Capitol Hill in Washington, Jan. 15, 2020. Getty Images

After House managers finished their opening arguments, President Donald Trump's legal team began to make their case in the impeachment trial on Saturday. The president's lawyers made the claim that Trump was justified in seeking to investigate the Bidens and attacked the process of the House impeachment inquiry in their opening arguments.

Over three days, Democrats presented their case that the president had abused his power by withholding military aide from Ukraine and obstructed the congressional inquiry into the matter.

This is a developing story. Please check back for updates.