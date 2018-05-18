Farm bill fails in the House 198-213

The House of Representatives voted to defeat the farm bill, delivering a stinging loss to House Speaker Paul Ryan, R-Wis., as he failed to fend off a rebellion from the conservative flank of his conference.

Just 198 Republicans voted in favor of the farm bill, failing to send a GOP marker to the Senate as Congress works to reform nutritional and agricultural programs.

Thirty Republicans, many from the House Freedom Caucus, joined 183 Democrats to defeat the bill.

Many conservatives in the House Freedom Caucus had held out their support, hoping to leverage their votes for a commitment from Ryan to vote on the Goodlatte immigration bill.

That bill does not currently have the support to pass the House, but House Majority Leader Kevin McCarthy, R-Calif., now pledges to bring it up for a vote in June.

During the vote, House Judiciary Chairman Bob Goodlatte, R-Va., told reporters his bill will come to the floor next month, though he said he anticipated many changes that will make it look far different from the original text he introduced.

When the vote was called, Democrats erupted in cheers, taunting Republicans.

Democrats united to oppose the farm bill, contending that the measure cuts $23 billion from the supplemental nutritional assistance program, the food stamp program also known as SNAP that provides an average of $125 per month to more than 42 million Americans.

House Minority Leader Nancy Pelosi, D-Calif., told reporters Republicans should scrap the bill and work with Democrats toward a bipartisan solution.

“We have done this before in a bipartisan way. We can do that again,” she said.

One primary element drawing Democratic opposition was changes to work requirements. The bill mandated adult beneficiaries must spend 20 hours each week working or participating in a state-run training program.

According to the Congressional Budget Office, even without changes, current policy is forecast to result in a $10 billion reduction in SNAP benefits over the next decade due to economic growth, which Republicans believe will help lift many beneficiaries out of the program.

Under the House bill, Republicans predicted as more people head back to work, many individuals would leave the program because they would no longer need the resources -- reducing spending by roughly $20 billion over the next decade, according to a senior House Agriculture committee aide.

Republicans contended the SNAP title is budget neutral, and any savings from changes in the program are reinvested in SNAP and other nutrition assistance programs.

The Senate has not released its own legislative text yet, but is expected to move a farm bill later this summer. If the Senate successfully passes its own measure, and the House is able to pass its own version some day, the two versions would need to be reconciled at a bicameral conference committee and approved again by both chambers in order to reach the president’s desk for signature.