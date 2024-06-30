"I have felt and still do a very strong responsibility to the American public."

Fauci on why he never quit during Trump administration

Despite death threats and backlash from White House advisers over his handling of the COVID-19 pandemic during the Trump administration, Dr. Anthony Fauci said he never considered resigning.

"I just felt that we have to have somebody there who is actually getting the correct information to the American public," Fauci told "This Week" co-anchor Jonathan Karl on Sunday.

"I have felt, and still do, a very strong responsibility to the American public, not to any administration or any person, but to the American public."

This is a developing story. Please check back for updates.