In a newly-revealed text message, an FBI official says "We'll stop it" referring to Donald Trump becoming president, according to a GOP congressman.

The text message, from FBI agent Peter Strozk, is contained in the Justice Department's inspector general's report due out Thursday afternoon reviewing whether decisions made by then-FBI Director James Comey and other officials during the 2016 presidential campaign were politically-motivated.

The message comes in an exchange between then-FBI lawyer Lisa Page and Strozk in August 2016, according to Rep. Jim Jordan, who has reviewed the inspector's general's report.

In the exchange, Page says to Strzok: “he’s not ever going to become president, right? Right?!” and Strzok replies: “No. No he’s not. We’ll stop it,” according to Jordan.

This is a developing story. Please refresh for updates.