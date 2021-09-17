FDA on cusp of deciding whether now is the time for vaccine boosters

With President Joe Biden ready to pull the trigger on booster shots as early as next week, vaccine experts advising the U.S. Food and Drug Administration huddled Friday to debate the merits of third doses of the Pfizer vaccine for people 16 and older.

Members of the FDA's Vaccines and Related Biological Products Advisory Committee scrutinized new data from Israel and questioned whether boosters are really necessary, particularly among younger populations.

The debate has become unusually charged, in part because of White House involvement. Biden said he would only act on rolling out boosters if the FDA and Centers for Disease Control and Prevention agreed. But his public pronouncement that the rollout would begin as early as Monday suggested the decision was a foregone conclusion, leading to accusations by some scientists that the Biden administration was pressuring independent regulators.

"We know that there may be differing opinions as to the interpretation of the data regarding the potential need for additional doses, and we strongly encourage all the different viewpoints to be voiced and discussed regarding the data, which is complex and evolving," said Peter Marks, director of the FDA's Center for Biologics Evaluation and Research.

The briefing among independent FDA advisers on Friday was the first step in the process. If the panel votes later Friday in favor of allowing Pfizer boosters, the FDA would likely follow the group's recommendation and -- in a matter of days -- update its approval of the vaccine to allow for third shots.

The next step would be a review next week by the CDC to determine who exactly should get a booster. After that CDC recommendation is made, booster shots would be available through any of the nation's 40,000 pharmacies, doctors offices and other sites already offering the Pfizer vaccine.

"We have plenty of supply of all three vaccines for boosters, pending obviously the FDA and the CDC recommendations," said Jeff Zients, the White House coordinator on the COVID-19 response.

The CDC has said vaccines still offer extraordinary protection against hospitalization and death, with more than 90% of patients hospitalized with COVID-19 being unvaccinated. At Friday's FDA briefing, a CDC official said vaccine effectiveness against hospitalization in adults age 75 and older remained at about 88% through July.

But there were other signs that immunity waned with time.

A new Israeli study published in the New England Journal of Medicine found 11.3-fold lower rates of infection and 19.5-fold lower rates of severe COVID-19 among people older than 60 who got a booster dose. Also, an Israel Ministry of Health analysis estimated approximately 10-fold improved protection against infection and severe COVID-19 among people who got a booster.

Sharon Alroy-Preis, head of public health services at Israel’s Health Ministry, said Israel became concerned when it saw cases of fully vaccinated residents infecting other members of their households and – at times -- winding up hospitalized.

Among those speaking at the FDA advisory meeting on Friday was Marion Gruber, the head of the FDA's vaccine office who is retiring in late October. Gruber did not address news reports that she was retiring out of frustration over the administration's handling of the booster decision.

"All of my actions and decisions over my 32-year FDA career has been grounded in science with you in mind. And in the best interest of your health and safety, and I will continue to hold fast to these principles," she said.

ABC News reporter Sony Salzman contributed to this report.