COVID-19 live updates: School board votes to stop quarantines, contact tracing

The United States is facing a COVID-19 surge this summer as the more contagious delta variant spreads.

More than 659,000 Americans have died from COVID-19 while over 4.6 million people have died from the disease worldwide, according to real-time data compiled by the Center for Systems Science and Engineering at Johns Hopkins University.

Just 63% of Americans ages 12 and up are fully vaccinated against COVID-19, according to data from the Centers for Disease Control and Prevention.