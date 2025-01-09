Federal court stays alleged 9/11 mastermind's guilty plea hearing

Khalid Sheikh Mohammed was set to plead guilty on Friday.

The Biden administration succeeded in blocking a plea deal for Khalid Sheikh Mohammed after a federal court issued an administrative stay of a hearing set for Friday.

The alleged 9/11 mastermind was expected to plead guilty as part of a plea agreement worked out by military prosecutors that would have removed the death penalty as a possibility in his case.

Khalid Sheikh Mohammed, al-Qaeda leader and suspected mastermind of September 11 terrorist attack, is seen in this undated photo. AP

This is a developing story. Please check back for updates.