Timeline: Special counsel's investigation into Trump's handling of classified documents

Former President Donald Trump pleaded not guilty in June to a 37-count indictment related to his handling of classified materials, after prosecutors said he repeatedly refused to return hundreds of documents containing classified information ranging from U.S. nuclear secrets to the nation's defense capabilities, and took steps to thwart the government's efforts to get the documents back.

Efforts to retrieve the documents began in early 2022 when officials with the National Archives said they had retrieved 15 boxes of presidential records that Trump had "improperly" taken to his Mar-a-Lago estate after leaving the White House. Trump was then subpoenaed for the return of additional documents authorities said he still possessed.

In June, federal agents visited Mar-a-Lago to search for additional materials, after which prosecutors said an attorney for Trump signed a statement attesting that all classified documents at Mar-a-Lago had been turned over to federal investigators. Two months later, FBI agents raided the South Florida estate and found more than 100 additional documents with classified markings that had not been turned over.

In November, Attorney General Merrick Garland appointed a special counsel to investigate.

Here's a look at how the probe has progressed.

Nov. 18, 2022

Attorney General Merrick Garland taps Jack Smith as special counsel to oversee the Justice Department's criminal investigation into the unlawful retention of national defense information at Trump's Mar-a-Lago estate as well as the investigation into efforts to overturn the 2020 election. The announcement is triggered when Trump's announcement that he is running for president for a third time creates a potential conflict of interest with the Justice Department.

Smith previously served as the chief prosecutor for the special court in The Hague charged with investigating war crimes in Kosovo.

Dec. 1, 2022

A panel of judges on the 11th U.S. Circuit Court of Appeals overturns the appointment of a special master who had been tasked by U.S. District Judge Aileen Cannon with reviewing thousands of documents seized by the FBI from Mar-a-Lago to identify personal documents and potentially privileged material.

The order effectively eliminates what federal authorities had described as a major obstacle in their ongoing criminal probe.

Dec. 22, 2022

Top Trump attorney Timothy Parlatore appears before the grand jury probing Trump's handling of classified documents to provide information about efforts by Trump's team to locate any classified documents that remained in Trump's possession after the FBI's August raid of Mar-a-Lago, according to what sources later tell ABC News.

Feb. 14, 2023

ABC News reports that investigators have asked a judge to overrule attorney-client privilege and compel Trump attorney Evan Corcoran to appear before the grand jury probing Trump's handling of classified documents, according to sources.

According to a previous DOJ filing, Corcoran was one of the Trump attorneys who certified to investigators in early June that a "diligent search" of Mar-a-Lago turned up just 38 classified documents -- two months before FBI agents raided the premises and found more than 100 additional classified documents.

March 16, 2023

ABC News reports that Smith is pushing to question Corcoran about an alleged phone call he and Trump had as investigators were building evidence about Trump's potential obstruction of the government's efforts to retrieve classified materials, according to sources.

March 17, 2023

Prosecutors in the special counsel's office have presented compelling preliminary evidence that Trump knowingly and deliberately misled his own attorneys about his retention of classified materials after leaving office, a top federal judge writes in a sealed filing, according to sources.

U.S. Judge Beryl Howell writes that prosecutors had made a "prima facie showing that the former president had committed criminal violations," according to the sources, and that attorney-client privileges invoked by two of his lawyers could therefore be pierced. The ruling compels Corcoran to provide additional testimony before a federal grand jury investigating Trump's handling of classified documents, per sources.

March 24, 2023

Corcoran, following Judge Howell's orders, appears before the grand jury probing Trump's handling of classified documents, according to sources.

April 3, 2023

Multiple U.S. Secret Service agents connected to Trump's security detail have been subpoenaed by the special counsel, a source tells ABC News.

May 17, 2023

ABC News reports that top Trump attorney Tim Parlatore, who has played a central role in the investigation into Trump's handling of classified documents, has departed the former president's legal team.

May 23, 2023

Trump's legal team formally requests a meeting with Attorney General Merrick Garland amid concerns from Trump's attorneys that the coming weeks could bring a possible indictment of Trump regarding his handling of classified materials.

May 31, 2023

ABC News reports that federal investigators have in their possession an audio recording of Trump from a July 2021 meeting at his Bedminster, New Jersey, golf club, on which he appears to acknowledge possessing a sensitive military document that he retained after leaving office, according to sources

Trump indicated on the recording that he knew the document in question was secret, the sources said.

June 5, 2023

Lawyers for Trump meet with officials at the Department of Justice, according to sources. Afterward the attorneys decline to answer ABC News' questions about whether they were informed that a charging decision has been made regarding Trump's handling of classified documents.

June 6, 2023

ABC News reports that Trump's last White House chief of staff, Mark Meadows, has testified before the grand jury, according to sources.

June 7, 2023

ABC News reports that Trump recently received a letter from the special counsel office informing him that he is a target in their classified documents probe, according to sources.

Earlier in the day, former Trump aide and MAGA Inc. super PAC founder Taylor Budowich appears before the grand jury, Budowich confirms on Twitter.

This image contained in a court filing by the Department of Justice on Aug. 30, 2022, and partially redacted by the source, shows a photo of documents seized during the Aug. 8 FBI search of former President Donald Trump's Mar-a-Lago estate. Department of Justice via AP, FILE

June 9, 2023

Trump is hit with a sweeping 37-count indictment from the special counsel's office, alleging that he willfully retained documents containing the nation's most sensitive secrets, including nuclear programs, after he left office, showed some of them on at least two occasions, and then tried to obstruct the investigation into their whereabouts.

The indictment also charges longtime Trump aide Walt Nauta in connection with the handling of government documents.

June 13, 2023

Trump is arraigned in a federal courtroom in Miami on 37 counts: 31 counts of willful retention of national defense information; one count of conspiracy to obstruct justice; one count of withholding a document or record; one count of corruptly concealing a document or record; one count of concealing a document in a federal investigation; one count of scheme to conceal; and one count of false statements and representations.

He enters a not guilty plea through his attorneys and does not speak during the court appearance. Later, speaking at his golf club in Bedminster, New Jersey, Trump calls the charges "the most evil and heinous abuse of power in the history of our country" and says "I had every right to have these documents."

June 15, 2023

ABC News reports that last fall, Trump rejected a proposal from one of his attorneys who was attempting to keep charges off the table in the special counsel documents probe, according to sources.

The attorney, Christopher Kise, wanted to propose a settlement with the Justice Department that would preclude charges, but the idea was quickly shut down by Trump and some members of his team who backed a more adversarial approach to federal investigators, the sources said.

June 19, 2023

In an interview on Fox News, Trump says the material he displayed at a July 2021 meeting at Bedminster was not a classified document as he allegedly appeared to suggest in a recording of the meeting obtained by investigators.

"There was no document," he tells Fox News' Bret Baier. "That was a massive amount of papers and everything else talking about Iran and other things. And it may have been held up or may not, but that was not a document. I didn't have a document per se. There was nothing to declassify. These were newspaper stories, magazine stories and articles."

Golfers play golf at Trump National Golf Club in Bedminster, N.J., Oct. 2, 2020. Seth Wenig/AP

June 20, 2023

U.S. District Judge Aileen Cannon sets a tentative date of Aug. 14 for the start of Trump's trial on charges of obstruction and mishandling classified documents.

The judge riles the trial will take place at the Fort Pierce, Florida, courthouse -- not in Miami where Trump's initial appearance and arraignment took place.

June 23, 2021

The special counsel asks Judge Cannon to delay the start of the trial until December, citing the need for defense counsels to obtain the necessary security clearances before they can review discovery materials.

June 26, 2023

ABC News obtains the audio recording from the July 2021 meeting at Bedminster in which Trump is heard displaying what appears to be a sensitive military document and acknowledging that he hadn't declassified it.

"It is like, highly confidential. Secret. This is secret information," Trump is hear saying. "Look, look at this. This was done by the military and given to me. As president I could have declassified, but now I can't."

Prosecutors say that Trump's acknowledgement on the recording that he could no longer declassify the document undercuts his contention that he had declassified all the documents in his possession before leaving the White House.

June 28, 2023

ABC News reports that Susie Wiles, one of the top adviser leading Trump's reelection effort, is among the individuals identified but not named by the special counsel in his indictment against the former president, according to sources.

Trump, in the indictment, is alleged to have shown a classified map of an unidentified country to Wiles while discussing a military operation that Trump said "was not going well," while adding that he "should not be showing the map" to her and "not to get too close."

July 6, 2023

Nauta pleads not guilty to all charges at his arraignment in Florida. The longtime Trump aide appears in a Miami federal courthouse after his scheduled arraignment was repeatedly delayed due in part to his inability to obtain local counsel to represent him.

His plea is entered by Trump attorney Stan Woodward, and Nauta is represented by Woodward and local Florida attorney Sasha Dadan.

July 10

In a court filing, lawyers for Trump ask Judge Canon for a lengthy delay to Trump's trial, suggesting it would not be possible to try the case prior to the 2024 election.

July 21

Striking a compromise between the special counsel and Trump's attorneys, Judge Cannon schedules Trump's classified documents trial to start on May 20.

The date is later than prosecutors had sought but sooner than the indefinite delay requested by Trump.

July 27

A grand jury returns a superseding indictment containing additional documents-related charges against Trump and two others.

Carlos De Oliveira, the head of maintenance at Mar-a-Lago, is added to the obstruction conspiracy charges as prosecutors allege that he, Trump and Nauta conspired to delete footage from Mar-a-Lago's security cameras that allegedly showed employees moving around boxes containing classified materials. The indictment lays out a timeline of events that prosecutors say shows what took place.

It also charges Trump with allegedly possessing the classified document that he was heard discussing on the audio recording of the July 21, 2021, meeting at Bedminster.

July 28

Trump tells radio host John Fredericks that he'll continue to run for president even if convicted and sentenced on criminal charges brought by the special counsel.

"If going forward, right, you get these indictments, there ends up -- you got a jury in D.C., you get convicted and sentenced -- does that stop your campaign for president if you're sentenced?" Fredericks asks Trump in an interview.

"Not at all," Trump replied. "There's nothing in the Constitution to say that it could, and not at all."

July 31

De Oliveira makes his initial court appearance in Miami but cannot be arraigned because he does not have local counsel. The Mar-a-Lago property manager is released on a $100,000 personal surety bond.

Aug. 7

Judge Cannon raises questions about Smith's use of another grand jury to purportedly continue to investigate Trump's alleged mishandling of classified documents after leaving office, even though Trump has already been indicted on charges by a separate grand jury impaneled in Florida.

In a ruling, the judge asks Nauta's attorney, Stanley Woodward, to file a motion stating his concerns about "the legal propriety of using an out-of-district grand jury proceeding."

Aug. 9

Trump's attorneys ask Judge Cannon to approve a special facility at Mar-a-Lago for him to be able to discuss classified evidence with his legal team "as necessary to prepare an adequate defense," they say in a legal filing.

Trump's team specifically asks that a previous facility Trump used at Mar-a-Lago while serving as president -- where he was previously permitted to discuss and review classified information -- be re-established so he can now discuss classified discovery materials shared by the special counsel.

Aug. 10

Trump, through his attorney, and Nauta, appearing in person, both plead not guilty in a Florida courtroom to new charges brought by the special counsel in his superseding indictment. De Oliveira still cannot be arraigned because arrangements for local counsel have not yet been finalized.