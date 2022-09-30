FEMA Administrator Deanne Criswell, Sen. Marco Rubio, and Gen. David Petraeus Sunday on "This Week" with Co-Anchor Jonathan Karl

This is a listing for "This Week" airing Sunday, October 02, 2022.

HEADLINERS

Deanne Criswell

FEMA Administrator

Sen. Marco Rubio

Vice Chair, Intelligence Committee

(R) Florida

Gen. David Petraeus

Former CIA Director

U.S. Army (Ret.)

Exclusive

. . . . . . . . . . . . . . . . .

POWERHOUSE ROUNDTABLE

Donna Brazile

Former DNC Chair

ABC News Contributor

Ramesh Ponnuru

National Review Editor

Bloomberg Opinion Columnist

Susan Glasser

The New Yorker Staff Writer

Co-author, “The Divider: Trump in the White House, 2017-2021”

Peter Baker

New York Times Chief White House Correspondent

Co-author, “The Divider: Trump in the White House, 2017-2021”

. . . . . . . . . . . . . . . . .

Like “This Week” on Facebook here. You can also follow the show on Twitter here.