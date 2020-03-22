FEMA administrator says masks are being shipped from national stockpile He could not provide details on a concrete timeline to meet the country's demand

Critical medical gear is still in short supply as the nation grapples with new coronavirus, but Federal Emergency Management Agency Administrator Peter Gaynor said on ABC's "This Week," that masks are in the midst of shipping from the national stockpile, but could not provide details on a concrete timeline.

"They're shipping today, they shipped yesterday, they'll ship tomorrow," Gaynor said on Sunday.

"When you say 'they,' how many? Which masks? The new masks?" Co-Anchor Martha Raddatz pressed.

"I mean, it is hundreds of thousands of millions of things that we're shipping from the stockpile. I can't give you the details about what every single state of what every single city is doing," Gaynor said. "but I'm telling you that we are shipping from our national stockpile, we're shipping from vendors, we're shipping from donations. It is happening. The demand is great."

Raddatz pushed Gaynor further on the question as the need looms from coast to coast: would health care systems become overwhelmed before masks arrive?

"We are shipping. All those supplies, to all the demands, all the asks, all the governance, every day, we are -- we're prepared to go to zero in the stockpile to meet demand," Gaynor said.

President Donald Trump's administration has received some criticism for the lag in response time and mixed messaging, amid concerns of insufficient medical supplies. However, Trump has been emphatic about FEMA’s involvement, saying on Wednesday that the agency is "fully engaged at the highest levels."

Asked about the availability of test kits and personal protective equipment on Saturday, Gaynor acknowledged the shortage and noted that FEMA had only been "at this for 48 hours."

FEMA Administrator, Peter Gaynor, speaks during the daily briefing on the novel coronavirus at the White House, on March 21, 2020, in Washington. Jim Watson/AFP via Getty Images

FEMA leadership has insisted that they've been fulfilling the agency’s mandate but had to take a back seat to Health and Human Services, because -- unlike a hurricane or tornado -- the coronavirus pandemic is a public-health emergency, ABC News reported.

Saturday, Vice President Mike Pence said that HHS had placed an order for "hundreds of millions" of N95 masks, which would be "made available to health care providers across the country."

Pressed on when doctors and nurses could expect to receive those masks, Pence deferred to Gaynor.

"So within the national center we have a supply chain task force and in a basic sense we are trying to identify the universe of what's out there," Gaynor said. "There's a range of requests across the country and we are trying to match those, again, supply and demand, every day."

